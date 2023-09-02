Families of Santa Fe shooting victims reach settlement with online ammunition seller, lawyers say

The family of one of the victims, Sabika Aziz Sheikh, said they hope this settlement sends a message to other online retailers.

SANTA FE, Texas — The families of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims have reached a settlement with the online seller that sold the 17-year-old shooter the ammunition he allegedly used, lawyers announced on Thursday.

According to Everytown Law, the firm representing several families of the victims, the settlement will require online ammunition seller LuckyGunner, LLC and a related company, Red Stag Fulfillment, LLC, to verify the age of customers for all ammunition sales.

"Nothing will ever bring Sabika back," Sabika's mother, Farah Naz, said. "It’s your responsibility to prevent your products from ending up in the wrong hands.”

In the shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, Sabika, Cynthia Tisdale, Chris Stone, Ann Perkins, Christian Riley Garcia, Shana Fisher, Jared Black Kim Vaughan, Kyle McLeod and Angelique Ramirez were killed.

"Sabika’s killer should never have been able to go online and buy ammunition with a few clicks,” Sabika's father, Abdul Aziz, said. "I rest easier knowing that this settlement agreement will prevent future illegal sales."

Everytown Law's senior director of affirmative litigation, Alla Lefkowitz, said requiring age verification to buy ammunition is a "no-brainer."

"It simply should not be possible for a minor to go online and have ammunition shipped to their house (with) no questions asked," Lefkowitz said. "Other online sellers should follow LuckyGunner’s lead and implement age verification processes."

The lawsuit claims it took the shooter less than two minutes to complete two transactions.

According to the families' lawyers, anyone who cannot verify they are 21 or older will not be able to buy ammunition online under the age verification system.