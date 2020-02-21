SAN SABA, Texas — A San Saba middle school student was killed early Friday morning in what's being called a homicide investigation, San Saba Independent School District Superintendent Wayne Kelly said.

Kelly said he was told around 6:45 a.m. and went to the crime scene on Bluffton St.

Kelly said the suspect was caught and the school was never under any threat as it happened off campus.

Kelly said this is the first time a San Saba ISD student has been killed in this type of violent incident.

Kelly said San Saba police were leading the investigation with help from the San Saba Sheriff's Office.

Kelly said counselors were on campus to offer support to any students and staff who need it.

This story is developing and will be updated.

