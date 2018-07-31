SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos officials on Sunday dismantled a portable meth lab found at an abandoned Burger King at 1011 N. Interstate Highway 35.

According to a press release from the City of San Marcos, the San Marcos Fire Department's Hazmat unit and the Hays County Narcotics Task Force responded after police checked up on a suspicious person call around 2 p.m., where they discovered a backpack in a transient camp behind the abandoned building.

When the backpack was opened, police said several containers were found inside, one of which held an acidic powder that gave the officer a light skin burn. The officer was treated and released by EMS.

Once detectives arrived on scene, it was determined the items found in the bag were the "makings of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory." The hazmat unit, Fire Marshal's Office and narcotics task force were called to dismantle the lab and make the area safe. A third-party hazmat company was also called to finish disposing of the substances.

Officials said no arrests were made and they have not yet identified anyone connected to the lab. Officers said two people were found behind the business while responding to the initial suspicious person call, but they were asked to leave.

The area was cleared and deemed safe by 10 p.m.

© 2018 KVUE-TV