According to the homeless point-in-time count a total of 3,066 homeless people were counted living on the streets and in shelters, that's an increase of 323 from last year.

For 36 years, Anthony Berardi did pretty much any drug you could think of.

"I was that type of an addict to where it didn't really matter what it was - anything to get out of myself," he said.

It got so bad that Berardi found himself without a home. And ended up living on the streets for several months.

President of Haven for Hope Kenny Wilson said they have about 1,700 people living at Haven. According to the survey, the number of homeless people living on the streets jumped from 441 last year to 705 this year.

"I don't see that as a statistic that is alarming," he said. "Because it a point-in-time count. It is one night, one count."

What did stand out for Wilson, is the number of people who are staying in shelters.

"It is a pretty stable number," he said. "I feel good about that. It says that in our community we are working together - Haven for Hope and all its partners."

As for Berardi, you could say he's a new man and credits Haven for Hope for saving his life.

"I just don't think of using drugs anymore," he said. "It is a miracle. It is a direct result of what this place has to offer - Haven for Hope. It really has done me and my family wonders."

Wilson does admit there's still more work that needs to be done. He said it is not just sheltering homeless people, but it is about helping them transform their life.

