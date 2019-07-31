SAN ANTONIO — Police in San Antonio say a 9-year-old boy was kidnapped and almost trafficked to another city, WOAI-TV reported Wednesday morning.

The police department spent the night tracking down the child.

Police said the boy was kidnapped in downtown, and local authorities and Homeland Security were immediately notified.

Police told WOAI the suspect and victim were located around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were found in a parked car at a grocery store on the city’s south side.

Police were able to block in the suspect’s car in to safely recover the boy and place the man under arrest.

Police believe the man was trying to sell the boy in Laredo or Eagle Pass. He’ll likely face multiple charges.

