RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A head-on crash in Runnels County, between Abilene and San Angelo, killed three people and left a teenager injured.

A San Antonio resident, 51-year-old Chengju Huo and one passenger were killed. Another passenger, a student at Alamo Heights High School, was transported to Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo with serious injury, police said. They were all wearing seat belts, according to officials.

The crash happened July 31 when a 22-year-old Taron Gipson of Calvert went off the road while driving south on State Highway 158. He turned back onto the road and crashed into Huo's vehicle, which was traveling north, according to a preliminary crash report.

Gipson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

