SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday.

An arrest affidavit details the unsanitary conditions Patricia Martinez was forced to endure. The mother was found in "filthy conditions" when located by deputies, including insect infestations in her room and mold growing on parts of her body.

The affidavit also reveals that when Martinez was rushed to a hospital, she was placed in ICU and on a ventilator due to acute hypoxia, septic shock, diabetic shock and end-stage renal failure.

"She was in such deplorable condition that we felt the need to take resolute action very quickly," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press conference Thursday.

According to Salazar, the suspects were aware of their responsibilities and had arranged to split up the duties of feeding their mother and providing her with medical care. He also mentioned the suspects were previously trained and given equipment for at-home care.

Instead, the sheriff said, "it appeared none of them were doing what they were supposed to be doing."

The suspects are 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero. They've been charged with injury to a disabled person with serious bodily injury.

The Medical Examiner confirms Martinez died Saturday afternoon.

There has been no ruling on her cause of death yet.