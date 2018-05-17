SAN ANTONIO -- Another man has been arrested, accused of paying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Police say 50-year-old Juan Alvarez was arrested Tuesday night at a home on Broadway. He is the latest to be arrested in this ongoing sex trafficking investigation. 28-year-old Ray Hernandez was also arrested earlier in May. Two other men may also be facing charges in this case.

Alvarez is charged with child sex trafficking in connection to a 15-year-old girl. She told police she was taken to a hotel room by another man to meet Alvarez and was forced to have sex with him.

Afterwards, Alvarez reportedly paid the man who brought her to the hotel.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. I think there’s a lot of things going on out there that people don’t want to talk about. They're children, regardless of if they're runaways or what their situation is. They are still children,” SAPD Sgt. Michelle Ramos said during Tuesday night’s arrest.

Child sex trafficking is a first degree felony and carries a possible sentence of 25 to 99 years in prison.

