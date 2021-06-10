'Nothing short of a miracle' | New video shows how officer halted active shooter at San Antonio Airport

On Thursday, SAPD released surveillance video from the April incident when a man fired a handgun at the San Antonio Airport.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Joe Gomez, was shot by San Antonio Park Police officer John Maines. The shots fired by Officer Maines were nonlethal. Gomez shot and killed himself after Officer Maines shot at Gomez during the shooting. Maines is an 11-year veteran with the police force.

Warning: The actions depicted in the video may be too graphic for some viewers.

According to the newly released video, at approximately 2:30 pm the suspect, Gomez, is seen driving against traffic on the lower level of the San Antonio Airport’s pick up and drop off area.

Officer Maines was working in the A terminal in the lower level, arrival area that day and noticed Gomez driving towards him. Gomez parked his vehicle in the B terminal, is seen exiting his vehicle, and immediately opens fire towards the airport and the vehicles in the vicinity.

SAPD Chief William McManus described the video to KENS 5 ahead of it's release.

According to McManus, Officer Maines "puts his hands up and all of a sudden the car stops, the guy gets out, gets into a shooting stance and starts cracking off crack off rounds in all directions."

Pedestrians, seen in the video, immediately begin to duck behind pillars in the terminal. Several vehicles speed off as Gomez continues to fire his weapon, a handgun, reloads and immediately fires his weapon again. Officer Maines is seen in the video running towards Gomez and ducks behind a pillar.

Officer Maines fires at Gomez, striking him. Gomez then ducks into his vehicle, immediately exits, and then kneels on the ground and shoots himself in the head. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Officer later identified Gomez’s fatal injury as self-inflicted.

Officer Maines then runs towards Gomez – who is lying on the ground after shooting himself – and puts his weapon away.

Aside from someone sustaining a sprained ankle, authorities said no one else was injured in the incident, which prompted a temporary lockdown of the airport as police investigated.

“The officer who stopped this saved a lot of lives,” McManus said in the hours following the incident. “This guy had a full box of ammunition, he had a .45-caliber handgun he was shooting at the direction of the terminal, at the police officer, and behind him. We were very lucky not to have a lot of people injured or killed.”

McManus echoed those sentiments Thursday ahead of the video's release, saying he couldn't "overemphasize the significance of what [Officer Maines] did and stopping that shooter."

"It's nothing short of a miracle that nobody was hurt. I mean, it was divine intervention, if you ask me," McManus said.