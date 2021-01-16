Sam Houston State University students embark on historic civil rights journey instead of traditional inauguration trip

This year the school canceled plans and changed directions, offering a trip through the Civil Rights South.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Center for Law Engagement and Politics at Sam Houston State University traditionally hosts a road trip to the presidential inauguration.

The school's made the journey to D.C. since 2005. This year they canceled plans and changed directions, offering a trip through the Civil Rights South.

A diverse group of five students, with aspirations to attend law school, are on the road from Texas to Tennessee. They have planned stops in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas where they'll visit some of the most historic monuments and landmarks to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.

The students, along with the director of the Center for Law Engagement and Politics, will spend the Martin Luther King Junior holiday in Memphis, Tenn. visiting the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated in 1968.