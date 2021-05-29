WATCH LIVE: Six Flags Fiesta Texas customers stuck on roller coaster; crews work to get them down

Fire crews say no injuries have been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of Six Flags Fiesta Texas customers is reportedly stuck on a roller coaster, the San Antonio Fire Department says.

The incident was reported around noon Saturday at the park on 17000 West Interstate 10.

SAFD said they are assisting staff with getting the customers off the ride that is stuck. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

KENS 5 reached out to Fiesta Texas for a response. They replied around 2:15 p.m. with the following:

At approximately 11:54 AM, the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle. Our first priority is the safety of our guests. Twenty guests are currently secured in an upright position with water available. We are actively working with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely escort each guest from the ride. There are no reports of any injuries.