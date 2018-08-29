COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - Friends of a Texas A&M University student who died suddenly last weekend gathered at a local church to remember his impact Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Little was pronounced dead at the College Station Medical Center after paramedics were called to his apartment for a seizure.

Members of the Little family reached out to KBTX to share photos from the religious gathering on Tuesday.

They said the rosary was attended by those who were impacted by Joseph's life.

St. Mary's Catholic Church said more than 150 people attended the rosary in what they called an "overflow crowd" causing the service to be held both inside and outside the church.

Students, faculty members and family members of Joseph Little attended a rosary gathering Tuesday afternoon to remember the Texas A&M freshman who died suddenly last weekend.

