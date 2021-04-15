Watch: Ron Treviño's 1994 interview with Selena

The story ran on KHOU 11 a year before Selena's death.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, we’re remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music, on what would have been her 50th birthday.

Selena was killed in 1995, which was supposed to be a breakout year for her. She was already a multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy Award winner. Selena and her band played to a sold-out Houston Astrodome in February, and an upcoming crossover album was set to launch her into mainstream superstardom.