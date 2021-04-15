Watch: Ron Treviño's 1994 interview with Selena

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, we’re remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music, on what would have been her 50th birthday.
Selena was killed in 1995, which was supposed to be a breakout year for her. She was already a multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy Award winner. Selena and her band played to a sold-out Houston Astrodome in February, and an upcoming crossover album was set to launch her into mainstream superstardom.
A year before her death, Selena spoke with KHOU 11's Ron Treviño about her life and career, as well as the headquarters her family was building. You can watch that full story from 1995 below.