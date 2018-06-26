Now that summer is here, you may think Texans have their mind set on the nearest swimming pools or where to get a snow cone.

However, it turns out that Texans seem to be preoccupied with keeping their beverages protected from the heat. Whether it's a Shiner or a Big Red, Texans like it cold!

According to data collected by Home Run Inn Pizza, koozies are the No. 1 googled search in Texas during the summer season.

In fact, Texas is the only state to have koozies as their number one googled search.

According to the article, top searches in each state include corn on the cob, air conditioning and bike rentals.

Out of the 50 states, farmers markets were the number one search in eight states while hammocks were the number one search in six states.

Other number one searches in each state include popsicles, boats, public pools and campsites.

