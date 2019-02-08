SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officials have announced a reward increase for more information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting the Iconic Village apartments on fire last year.

The City of San Marcos and the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) hosted a news conference Friday morning and said they're increasing the reward from $10,000 to $110,000.

Officials said the reward was increased in a "collaborative effort" by the community.

"This is not only ATF, the City of San Marcos, our business community and the families, but this was also an effort put forth by everybody to bring this reward to where it's at," officials said.

The Iconic Village fire took place on July 20, 2018, killing five people and injuring seven, including one critical injury.

One of the victims was David Ortiz, a graduate from Pasadena Memorial High School.

"We just cannot imagine how someone could do something like this on purpose. Why would someone do this? So many people's lives have been forever changed. David was a good student and a truly wonderful person. His death is a loss, not only to our family, but to the whole community. David always thought about others. He would make friends with people who didn't have friends and he would reach out to help anyone who needed something. He was a very compassionate person, and it is just terrible that he died in this way. Nothing will ever bring him back to us, but the person who did this needs to be brought to justice," said David’s mom, Gina Ortiz.

Since the deadly fire, Ortiz said the family has been searching for answers as to what happened.

"Our family has been through so much these past few months, and we are still going through so much. People can imagine that it is very difficult to lose a child, but no one can comprehend the depth of the pain unless they have been there. Our family continues to struggle." she said.

She pleads with anyone who may have information that can help authorities find the person or people responsible to come forward.

"Please share this information with others. Someone knows something about what happened that night, and all of the families of all of the victims deserve some closure. If you know something, please don't be afraid to speak up."

Twenty-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio, 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells, 19-year-old Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo, and 23-year-old James Phillip Miranda of Mount Pleasant also lost their lives in the fire.

If you have any information regarding this fire, you can call 888-ATF-TIPS.