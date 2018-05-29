A non-profit consisting of retired military veterans and former employees of Vought Aircraft Industries, needs a new home to restore and rebuild historic planes that go to museums across the U.S.

Since 1996, the Vought Heritage Foundation has been sprucing up historic military aircraft. The foundation has restored 11 planes so far—and is working on two more projects currently.

In 2012, it worked with the Smithsonian to bring new life to the “Flying Pancake” for the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas.

The “Pancake” was a Vought experimental test aircraft built during World War II. The group most recently sent an F7U3 Cutlass jet fighter to the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

The F7U3 was introduced in the early Cold War era in 1951.

According to President Jim Hill, the group is working on a Corsair from the late 1920’s. It also is restoring a Regulus missile that was first produced in the early 1950’s.

The foundation has about 50 members and meets twice a week at an old hangar built in the 1940’s near the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport to work on its projects.

“It’s absolutely cool, and that’s the reason we enjoy it,” Hill said. “We really enjoy the fellowship and getting together. Sometimes we rub each other a little wrong,” he said with a laugh.

Hill is an 87-year-old Air Force veteran who joined during the Korean War. He says working on planes is a way of saving history and inspiring a younger generation to get into aircraft design and manufacturing.

“We’re still part of history, and we’re trying to get our young people involved with what we do,” Hill said. “It keeps us off the street.”

But the street is where these keepers of history might be headed. Recently, Hill was informed that the hangar the group works out of will no longer be available to lease.

They have until the end of June to find a new home or their current and future projects won’t be completed.

The Corsair the foundation is currently working on is expected to be delivered to the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, FL.

“I don’t like it,” Hill said. “But we’ll have to accept it and make it work.”

Rex Wenger, an 87-year-old Air Force veteran, reads and interprets the schematics for the planes the group works on and helps orchestrates the way they’re restored.

He says he’s been searching for a new hangar for the group to work out of, but hasn’t had a lot of luck.

“If we can’t find someplace else to move, we’ll have to shut all of this down,” Wenger said.

Hill would like to prevent that from happening, so he’s pleading for some help from the community.

Plain and simple, all the group wants is a new hangar to work out of at a decent price. He says their new space needs to at least be 15,000 square feet.

“We’d love to be at an airport, that’s where our action is and always has been,” Hill said.

“We want to keep going as long as we can.”

If you’d like to help the Vought Heritage Foundation, email jgreddog@att.net. Or, you can call 817-266-4005.

© 2018 WFAA