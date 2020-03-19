Updated at 5:20 a.m. Thursday with additional forecast information.

A tornado formed in Wise County at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

It started near Chico, Texas, and continued northeast at 35 mph toward Alvord, according to the NWS. Power flashes were reported in the area around that same time.

RELATED: Check the current severe weather alerts here

The tornado then crossed U.S. Highway 287 near Alvord, causing damage, according to officials.

At 10:38 p.m., emergency management officials in Wise County confirmed there was damage to a building in the Alvord area from a possible tornado.

A welding business off of U.S. 287 had one wall of sheet metal visibly stripped away, and a business across the highway that sells wooden sheds had several destroyed.

No injuries or damages to homes have been reported, officials said.

RELATED: Check the radars

See the tweets below for footage of the tornado and its damage in Chico and Alvord.

In Jack County near Bryson, tree limbs were downed and shingles had blown off of roofs; it appeared to be wind damage from one of the overnight thunderstorms.

Just before midnight, heavy rains and wind were reported in Denton.

A tornado watch was in effect for the far western portion of North Texas until 5 a.m. An isolated tornado could be possible as the storms move through Comanche, Jack, Palo Pinto, Wise and Young Counties.

A second round of storms is expected to move through the rest of North Texas on Thursday morning, though not with the same ferocity.

While a severe storm or two with hail and strong winds is possible, the overall severe threat is lower.

A flash flood watch does remain in effect for most of North Texas until 7 p.m. Thursday. To check weather alerts for your own county, click here.

More on WFAA: