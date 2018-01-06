On Friday, federal waters will be open for an anticipated 82-day red snapper season.

This applies to recreational anglers in private vessels. A separate 51-day season for recreational anglers fishing from charter and party boats also opens Friday.

Meanwhile, Texas will continue allowing anglers to catch red snapper in state waters year-round, within about nine miles of shore. Federal waters extend from 9 nautical miles to 200 miles from shore.

If you plan to take fish in both state and federal waters during the federal season, Texas Game Warden Capt. Marvin Tamez suggests anglers be aware that Texas rules regarding size and bag limits differ from federal rules.

This means anglers may keep four fish daily that measure at least 15 inches in state waters. But in federal waters, the limit is two fish that are at least 16 inches long.

But combining these two bag limits by keeping four snapper in state waters and two fish from federal waters would be a violation, Tamez said. He suggests anglers who want to take snapper from both waters, first bag two legal fish in federal waters, then on their way in, keep only two additional snapper from state waters.

Legally, Texas anglers may bring in only four snapper, regardless of season, and cannot possess more than two snapper in federal waters during the federal season.

"The easy safe bet would be to have all your snapper measure at least 16 inches during the federal season," Tamez said.

Anglers are being urged to log every red snapper they keep, regardless of where the fish is caught, by reporting it through iSnapper, which developed locally at the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies.

Texas Parks & Wildlife will conduct additional harvest counts at docks and boat ramps.

The extended snapper season, which is nearly double last year's federal season, is part of a two-year pilot program adopted by Texas, along with the other gulf states. Each state is being allowed to set their federal seasons and manage their red snapper harvest this year and next.Buy Photo

Last year, the federal snapper season for private anglers initially was the shortest ever at three days. But in an unprecedented move, the U.S. Department of Commerce ordered a 39-day extension.

The 82-day season is based on Texas' federal allocation of snapper, plus the poundage and pace of the harvest, based on Texas Parks & Wildlife estimates.

When the state reaches its quota, the season will be closed, according to the department.

"The red snapper season can also be closed in Texas if the Gulf-wide Total Allowable Catch is exceeded," according to a department spokesperson. "TPWD believes if a state significantly exceeds their annual allocation not only should their waters be immediately closed to red snapper fishing, but the following year's state allocation should be reduced by the amount it was exceeded during the previous fishing season."

Fishing for red snapper in all waters requires a state saltwater fishing license.

Texas will be using its own accounting system for estimating the recreational harvest. And the system will rely partially on anglers using an electronic data-entry app on their smartphone.

