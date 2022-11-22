Example video title will go here for this video

Rayne Urech and her sisters are quadruplets who have defied the odds since birth. Now Rayne's football knowledge has caught the attention of NFL and college coaches.

“We talk about it a lot, “ Misty explained. “We don’t make it a taboo subject. I’m not one to hide from it. It’s our reality. [The daughters] had to grow up really quick.”

On May 6, 2019, he was in west Texas. In the late afternoon, 50 miles west of San Angelo, Texas, Bowman died in a car accident. He was 60 years old.

Bowman was often on the road for work, as a respected professional in the oil and gas industry.

He was an engineer. She was smitten. Before long, they would marry and bring four girls into the world: Julianne, River, Skye and Rayne.

Misty and her husband, Bowman Urech, met on a blind date in Houston, at a bookstore.

As they plan out their routes for the next day’s comings and goings, an empty dining room chair rests peacefully at one head of the table.

No topic is out-of-bounds. No decibel is unattainable.

The dinner table is where the Urechs unite to discuss their days and their lives.

Misty finds peace between the pages of a book. Dozens of them line the shelves of the living room. Leather bound. Hardcover. Tall spines. Paperbacks. Encyclopedias. Art books. Squeezed next to one another. No room for bookends. No need for them

“One day at a time,” Misty replied, when asked how she juggles everything under the roof. “Sometimes it’s one breath at a time.

In the entranceway, their foster dog and one of its puppies pitter-patter on the hardwood floors.

An assembly line of forks and knives to the soundtrack of high school gossip and inside jokes.

Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if it is organized chaos.

Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night.

Chapter 2 : The notebooks

“If the house catches on fire, she will grab her notebooks and her cat — probably in that order,” Misty said.

The notebooks.

Nearly a dozen of them, in a hard white cover, line the singular shelf behind Rayne’s bedroom desk.

“Specific notebook, specific pens she uses,” Misty added. “Just like her dad. He only liked a particular pen.”

Barely legible notes and drawings engulf nearly every page from top to bottom.

Formations. Strategies. Written by hand.

Because Rayne wants to become a football coach.

"I love getting up early and going to practice. I love coming home and watching film. I just love working on football. I love writing about it. I love talking to people about it. It’s all I do. It’s all I talk about. It’s my personality," said Rayne.

When asked about the notebooks, she replied, "I needed something a coach could hold and see and be like, ‘She knows football.' I could never walk into practice and be like, ‘I want to coach. Just let me coach. Please!’"

Rayne and her sisters grew up cheering for LSU because of Misty and her Louisiana family ties. They pull for the New Orleans Saints, too.

"If you had asked me three years ago, 'What’s a 4-3 defense?' I would've been like, 'a-what?'" Rayne joked. "But now I’m like, 'Oh 4-3? So basic.'"

Nearly a year after her father's death, Rayne's casual watching of football morphed into an obsession.

"Football she got from me but her way of organizing, seeing things, being able to look at a field and strategize and watch all the players and put all that in place -- she gets all that from her dad," Misty said. "When you look at her notes, you’ll see. She is, without a doubt, an engineer’s daughter."

Alan Klein vividly remembers seeing Rayne's notes for the first time.

“A spiral notebook full of defenses that she studied," Alan detailed, a teacher and head football coach at Haggard Middle School. "She wanted to call a blitz ‘Flower’ because ‘it’s still gonna be pretty.'"

Alan immediately recognized Rayne's passion for coaching and nurtured it by creating a spot on the team for her as a student assistant coach.

"While they’re practicing playing, I’m practicing coaching," Rayne summarized.

"She knew more than a lot of coaches I had been around," Alan admitted. "One time, she told me our linebacker has his eyes inside. The outside receiver is hooking him in, we’re losing contain and they’re running to the outside every time. And I was like, 'Wow, you’re right.' And I didn't even see it at that point."

Alan took on a mentor and father-figure role for Rayne, who was in eighth grade at the time.

"She wrote me this letter, at the end of the year, telling me I helped give her lessons that her father would have done, had he been around," Alan recalled fondly.

X's and O's are not the only letters Rayne cherishes.

Instead of posters or whatever teenagers use to decorate their bedroom walls, Rayne's room is adorned with framed letters from NFL and college football coaches.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn sent Rayne a diagram of one of his favorite blitzes. Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shared one of his as well. And there's a letter from Saints head coach Dennis Allen offering words of encouragement.

In a special spot on the wall, and in her heart, hangs a letter from Baylor football coach Dave Aranda. The former LSU defensive coordinator is, by far, Rayne's favorite coach at any level of football.

"So cool," Rayne shrieks, unable to contain her enthusiasm.