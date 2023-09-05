Texas House members push to make 'raise the age' gun bill a priority

HB 2744 would raise the age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21 years old.

TEXAS, USA — Some Texas representatives are hoping HB 2744, better known as the "raise the age" gun bill, won't fall by the wayside.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rep. Vikki Goodwin tweeted that 28 members of the Texas House sent a signed letter to the Calendars Committee requesting HB 2744 move from the committee to the House floor for debate and a vote.

"Mass shootings and gun violence have become far too prevalent in Texas," Goodwin said. "We ask that the #Txlege make this a priority."

The letter comes after the bill passed through the House Select Committee on Community Safety Monday with an 8 to 5 vote.

HB 2744 would have to pass the full House and Senate before becoming law.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said in the past he does not support raising the age to purchase weapons.

Texas mall shooting

Guns have been a hot topic for the past few days after a gunman shot and killed eight people, including children, at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday, May 6.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the shooter brought eight guns with him to the mall. Three weapons were found on his person. The other five were found inside his car.

They were all purchased legally.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.