In his words: Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker describes being held hostage in Colleyville

Rabbi Cytron-Walker says at first, they thought the hostage-taker was seeking shelter.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — It was a tense 12-hour standoff in North Texas. A man – identified as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen – held four people hostage inside the synagogue of Beth Israel in Colleyville.

During the standoff, Akram was reportedly demanding to speak to Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.

All four hostages were eventually able to escape and the hostage-taker was killed.

On Monday, CBS Mornings spoke with one of those hostages – Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker about being held inside the synagogue.

How are you processing what happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville over the weekend?

How were you able to stay calm when you’re dealing with someone who doesn’t appear to mind dying?

The hostage-taker at first knocked on the door of the synagogue, apparently in need of shelter. At what point, did things turn and you realized he wasn’t there for shelter?





Were you or any of the hostages ever physically hurt or threatened by this man?

Rabbi Cytron-Walker describes how he and the other hostages were able to get away

Have you thought about going back to your congregation, back into this building?

