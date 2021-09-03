PUC Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigns, leaving one member on the board

Botkin is the second commissioner to leave the commission since last month's winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s been another resignation at the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Commissioner Shelly Botkin is stepping down, the agency announced on Monday.

"Commissioner Shelly Botkin has resigned her role with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, effective immediately," according to a news release from the PUC.



Botkin follows Public Utility Commission Chairman DeAnn Walker, who resigned from her position last Monday, saying doing so was "in the best interest of this great State of Texas."

Two days later, Gov. Greg Abbott named Walker's replacement – Arthur D'Andrea of Austin.

The board – usually consisting of three members – oversees ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator.