DALLAS — President Donald Trump was in North Texas Thursday holding a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas where he appeared to playfully take a jab at Texas lawmakers requesting more funding after Hurricane Harvey.

“They said, ‘Sir, thank you for being so generous on the hurricane.’ They made a fortune. You made a fortune on the hurricane,’” Trump said.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke concludes ‘Rally Against Fear’ event in Grand Prairie

RELATED: Live blog: Pres. Donald Trump visits North Texas

The president later made it clear he was just teasing.

Earlier in the day, Trump toured a Louis Vuitton factory and talked about Energy Secretary Rick Perry resigning.

“He's been outstanding,” Trump said. “And we already have his replacement. Rick has done a fantastic job at energy. But it was time. Three years is a long time. And he'll be leaving toward the end of the year. At the end of the year.”

Perry released a resignation video on his Twitter page Thursday, saying serving under President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter