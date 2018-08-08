PARKER COUNTY, Texas -- A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after a shooting incident near Weatherford, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 109 Dill Road on Sunday afternoon. According to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff's Department, "a male on the scene reported he and the woman were arguing which escalated to a physical altercation over a weapon. It went off during the scuffle, resulting in the woman being shot in the head."

The woman was sent to a hospital in Fort Worth, where she later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Shannon Guthrie, 29, though they have not specified a cause of death.

Neighbors in the mobile home park where the shooting occurred heard the shots and said they were upset to learn about the passing of the woman and the unborn baby. "The baby didn't have a chance. I don't know what happened, but the baby didn't have a chance," said a neighbor, Virginia Harrison. "It breaks my heart."

The Parker County Sheriff's Department said they have called the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigating, something they said is routine in shooting incidents. The Texas Rangers said they could not offer any additional information on an ongoing investigation.

