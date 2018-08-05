AUSTIN -- A 300-foot section of the Shoal Creek Trail in the 2500 block of North Lamar Blvd. has closed due to a landslide on Friday.

Austin Watershed Protection Department spokesperson Stephanie Lott says while the agency is still investigating, Friday's storm may have been a factor.

Lott says this section of the trail will be closed for an extended period of time as the Watershed Protection Department assesses the damage and plans for the repairs.

The public is encouraged to stay off the closed section of the trail and use the detour until further notice for safety precautions.

