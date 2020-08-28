Port Arthur Police investigating reported deadly case of carbon monoxide poisoning

Port Arthur police confirmed to 12News that they are investigating a possible a carbon monoxide poisoning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police and firefighters in Port Arthur are investigating a possible case of carbon monoxide poisoning that is reported to have been deadly.

Police officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Friday morning just before 10:30 a.m.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas, which can cause sudden illness and death and is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.