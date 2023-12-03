Popcorn Guy's kindness shines through his newfound fame

Late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel invited Grosboll on his show earlier this year, and offered him to be one of the guests at the 2023 Oscars.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local celebrity has a seat at the Oscars. His name is Jason Grosboll but he's also known as "The Popcorn Guy" thanks to a viral TikTok.

Late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel invited Jason on his show earlier this year, and offered him to be one of the guests at the 2023 Oscars.

3NEWS met with Jason as he prepared for the big day ahead.

"Honestly? It's just been so surprising," Grosboll said. "The fact that, I got so famous and popular after all this, and one little video."

That one little video earned him a seat at the Oscars.

"I'm just enjoying the moment. That's all I can right now," Grosboll explained.

Grosboll has been taking in the sights in the city of angels. However, he has not lost the meaning behind the video that has impacted millions.

"I'm so glad I can get people into the seats of Cinemark again, Century, and all the other big movie theatres. I really love the theaters as much as I do, and I'm glad I can get people to get back to them," Grosboll said.

Even with so many eyes on him. His kindness towards others takes center-stage.

"Everyone deserves happiness, everyone deserves joy. If I can do a little piece of that to everybody with my tricks, I hope that other people can do the same with what they want to do."

But what comes next for Jason Grosboll?

"Honestly, as soon as the Oscars are over, I'm going to be back to Corpus Christi. Be doing my popcorn tricks more at the Cinemark. Who knows, might get a better position? Maybe I might do something different? Whatever Cinemark has planned for me, I'm more than willing to do."

