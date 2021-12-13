Widow of murdered Fort Hood soldier arrested after robbing date by gunpoint, police say

Penny Morales reportedly robbed her date by gunpoint after he invited her to his place back in October. The two met on a dating site, police said.

The widow of a murdered Fort Hood soldier, whose remains were found during the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen last year, was arrested for reportedly robbing her date by gunpoint in October.

Penny Morales, 31, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges after she reportedly met a man on a dating website, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police say Morales was invited to the victim's home in the 1200 block of Magnolia Road on Oct. 29 around 12:45 a.m. While there, she pulled out a gun and robbed the man, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for her on Dec. 10 and she was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to police records.

Morales was married to Gregory Morales, a Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in August 2019. His body was found 10 months later behind a Killeen neighborhood in June 2020 during the search for Guillen. Foul play was suspected with his death.

Morales has a criminal history where, in the past, she was arrested on animal cruelty charges last year, according to police documents.