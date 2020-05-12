Police: 2 delivery drivers find abandoned baby in Coppell, mother arrested

Police said two delivery drivers had pulled over after spotting a car seat near a tree.

Updated at 7:18 p.m. with additional information from police.

Two delivery drivers are being hailed heroes after discovering an abandoned baby in Coppell, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday officers were called to Coppell Bible Fellowship Church in the 700 block of W. Sandy Lake Road for a welfare check.

Police said two delivery drivers had pulled over after spotting a car seat near a tree outside of the church. When they reached the car seat, they found a newborn baby boy wrapped in a blanket inside and called 911.

When officers arrived on scene, the baby was immediately transported to Baylor Medical Center of Grapevine to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be in good health and was placed with Child Protective Services.

Coppell police praised the delivery drivers’ actions saying they “likely resulted in the infant surviving this incident, as temperatures were in the mid-40 degree Fahrenheit range.”

Coppell police said a green-colored SUV was caught on the church’s surveillance video entering the rear entrance of the parking lot. In the video, a woman is seen grabbing the car seat from the vehicle and walking the car seat to the tree, where she sat is down.

The driver then got back in her vehicle and left the scene.

During the investigation, detectives determined the vehicle was registered to Nicole Ndumbi, which matched the name on the medical bracelet the baby was still wearing when he was transported to the hospital.

Around noon today, Coppell police located the baby’s mother, Ndumbi, in the 9700 block of Forest Lane in Dallas.

Police said when they found Ndumbi, she made several comments including, “I made a big mistake,” and “no one would help me.”

Ndumbi told police that she decided to drop the baby by the tree at the church because she saw the name “Bible” on the building and believed they would help.

She was arrested on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child, which is a second-degree felony, police said. She was transported to the Carrollton jail.

Online Resources:

The Baby Safe Haven toll-free hotline is 1-888-510-BABY.