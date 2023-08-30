A vigil to pray and address mental health at the Islamic Association of Allen was held Wednesday night.

ALLEN, Texas — The Allen and Islamic community gathered to remember the Sherwani family and to discuss the one thing that likely fueled their tragic and sudden fate on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Allen Police revealed to WFAA the names of the victims of a quadruple murder-suicide they worked on Monday, where the youngest victim was just 2 years old.

Officers at about 8:45 a.m. Monday were called on a welfare check to a home in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive, near North Allen Heights Drive and East Exchange Parkway, according to a police news release.

Police said a resident had been locked out of the home and unable to get their family members to come to the door. Once other family members arrived, police gained access to the house and found four people dead inside.

The victims, per Allen PD, were Farman Sherwani, Layla Sherwani, 12-year-old son Shaheen Sherwani and 2-year-old son Mateen Sherwani.

The agency did not reveal who orchestrated the killings but did say a handgun was used.

A spokesperson also said the drowning of the family's 4-year-old, Lyian, earlier this month influenced the killings.

After a funeral was held for the four family members on Tuesday, the Islamic Association of Allen invited community members back to the exact location to pray and discuss mental health.

Abida Minhas, Saihba Ali, and Heena Khan addressed dozens about reaching out for assistance, guidance, or comfort if you're on the brink of harming yourself or others.

The three women founded the Muslim Association of Psychological Services, a group bridging the gap for mental health access in the Islamic community.

Many Muslims can be new to America and its fabric and may not know where to turn in a crisis.

A language barrier may also exist, so MAPS' mission is about getting Muslims quality mental health access to prevent any hurdles in life from worsening.