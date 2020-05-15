x
Police searching for missing 13-year-old Texas girl with history of seizures

According to the Trinity Police Department, Kaitlyn Thompson was last seen Thursday night.
Credit: Trinity Police Department

TRINITY, Texas — The Trinity Police Department is seeking the whereabouts or a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the TPD, Kaitlyn Thompson was last seen Thursday night.

She stands 5'0 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on her right know. Police say she goes by the nicknames "KK" or "Katie," and has  history of seizures.

Police believe Thompson was last seen in the Lake L area wearing a pink hoodie, white sorts and checkered Van shoes.

Officials say she may be with a 19-year-old nicknamed "JoJo."

IF you have any information on Thompson's whereabouts, please contact the TPD at 936-594-2505 or her mother, Jamie Sanderson-Thompson.