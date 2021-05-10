"This is just a very unfortunate event. We're going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice."

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed late Sunday night on the west side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the call came in around 11 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of West Commerce Street, just north of Our Lady of the Lake University. They said a car club meeting was underway when some sort of disturbance happened and shots were fired – at least one of those hitting the vehicle that the 6-year-old was in.

"This is just a very unfortunate event," Cory Schuler, a Public Information Officer with SAPD, said. "We're going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice."

SAPD is asking if you are someone who saw something at the meetup to call them. The young girl was rushed to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.