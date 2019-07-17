SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say 12 people were arrested from a north side San Antonio home Wednesday – some of them on felony drug charges – after apparent "target practice" resulted in a neighbor almost being struck by a bullet than entered her home.

SAPD Sergeant Don Gatten said she was not injured.

"Praise God, because she was actually sitting in the kitchen area, and had just gotten up when that bullet came through where she was sitting at," Sgt. Gatten said. "She could have been killed."

Police say two rifles and a handgun were found in the residence at Rustic Lane and Sandstone, which has a history of law enforcement visits. An unknown amount of methamphetamine was also found. Police recovered four pipe bombs and a grenade. The SAPD Bomb Squad was called to handle the explosives.

"It is a problem house we've had for awhile," Gatten said.

Longtime neighbor Carole Chernesky has lived in the area for more than 40 years. "Very scary," she said. "A lot of trouble. I don't like trouble."

At least half a dozen police units could be seen outside the home Wednesday evening shortly before 6 p.m. None of the suspects have been identified by authorities.

