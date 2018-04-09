CARROLLTON, Texas – Carrollton police were investigating a Monday evening murder-suicide that left a man and his wife dead.

Neighbors reported hearing a domestic dispute and at least one gunshot inside a home in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive in the Oak Hills neighborhood around 4 p.m. After officers arrived, another gunshot was heard, a police spokesperson told WFAA.

When the SWAT team could not establish communications with anyone in the home, they sent a drone inside and discovered the couple’s bodies.

Investigators believe the 49-year-old husband shot his wife and then himself. Officers are still working to positively confirm their identities.

Police blocked access to the Oak Hills neighborhood during the initial attempts to make contact with what officers believed was a barricaded man late Monday afternoon.

