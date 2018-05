A 4-year-old has died after drowning in a home pool.

Police say the 4-year-old woke up from a nap in his second-floor bedroom, and he went outside while his father was napping.

When the father woke up, he found the boy in the pool. The 4-year-old was rushed to Cook Children's hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police tell us the investigation looks like this was an accident.

© 2018 WFAA