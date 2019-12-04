BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont father was found fatally shot less than a mile from his family's home in a west Beaumont neighborhood Thursday night.

The body of Anthony Wilson, 37, was found lying near the street in the 6800 block of Madrid Drive, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police are looking for three men who they say were involved in several auto burglaries in the Dowlen West neighborhood including at vehicles at Wilson’s home only a few blocks away from where he was found.

RELATED | Beaumont Police release surveillance footage, ask for help identifying two in area of Monday night homicide

Police, who responded to the shooting at about 10:12 p.m., believe that Wilson confronted the suspects and was then fatally shot.

The suspects fled in Wilson’s truck which was found abandoned about 30 minutes later in the 400 block of Norwalk less than two miles from where he was shot according to police.

Wilson, who is the city's fifth homicide of 2019, was the owner of Reli-A-Lawn & Landscaping according to his facebook page.

Police released security video at about 1:10 a.m. of one man they say is a suspect. In the video he can be seen moving through what appears to be a patio or driveway of a residence.

A second video was released by police at about 2:40 a.m. of another man they said was a second suspect. In that video the man can be seen crossing a street in the neighborhood.

Beaumont Police have asked that residents in the Dowlen West neighborhood check their security videos for suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and 10: 30 p.m.

Police are also asking that residents in the Amelia neighborhood check their security video for any suspicious activity between 10 and 11 p.m.

Anthony Wilson, 37, of Beaumont, shown with his family, was fatally shot in a west Beaumont neighborhood Thursday night.

Wilson Family



Anthony Wilson's homicide has grabbed the attention of NBA star Kendrick Perkins. Perkins said he went to school with Wilson. He posted on Twitter about the murder, calling for an end to the violence.

"It is very sad and unfortunate that this had to happen to Lil Ant! He’s been a stand-up and good-hearted individual since we been in school!," Perkins told 12News in a Facebook message. Great guy and great family man! I never heard one person had negative to say about Lil Ant!

"So sad and I feel bad for him and his family!"

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police news release...

On Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:12 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 6800 block of Madrid in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located the victim, Anthony Wilson, a 37 year old Beaumont man, laying near the roadway. Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. Preliminary investigation has revealed that 3 black male suspects committed several auto burglaries in the Dowlen West Neighborhood, including at the victim’s residence. It is believed that the victim confronted the suspect(s) in the 6800 block of Madrid, at which time the suspect(s) shot the victim and stole his truck. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located in the 400 block of Norwalk, abandoned.

The investigation is on-going and Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the Dowlen West Neighborhood to check their home security and doorbell cameras between the hours of 8:00-10:00 p.m. Additionally, Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the Amelia area, to check their home security and doorbell cameras between the 10:00-11:00 p.m. hour, as this is the area that the suspect(s) abandoned the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot. BPD has released several videos of the suspects on their Facebook and Twitter pages. If anyone recognizes the suspects or has video containing potential evidence, please call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS(8477).