A viral video showed one of the women loading a cart full of beef into her trunk while an employee tried to stop her.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Police have arrested 40-year-old Latonya Marchea Brooks in her alleged involvement in the theft of over $2,000 in meat from a local H-E-B in Temple last month, according to police.

Her accomplice 53-year-old Latonya Thomas remains at large, according to police.

Around 3:30 p.m. on April 15, both ladies allegedly took meat from the H-E-B in the 3000 block of South 31st Street. A store employee claimed they saw them leaving with a significant amount of unpaid meat in a shopping cart and tried to stop them, but they were able to take the cart away and load the meat into their vehicle.

6 News obtained video of the alleged moment last April, which shows one of the women throwing loads of meat into a car trunk. The woman continues to chuck meat into her car, despite the employee's protests, the video shows below.

Currently, Brooks has been booked in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $2,000. She is facing six counts of theft and one count of failure to identify fugitive intent, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.