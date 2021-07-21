Investigators say Plano house explosion 'may have been intentional'

After initially using explosives-sniffing dogs to rule out foul play, investigators now believe that the explosion may have been intentional.

PLANO, Texas — A home explosion that sent six people to the hospital earlier this week may have been intentional, Plano Police and Plano Fire Rescue officials said Wednesday.

Officials on Tuesday said an isolated natural gas leak was the probable cause of the explosion, which leveled a home and rocked the neighborhood in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive in west Plano. The house was left in pieces and the explosion damaged several nearby homes.

Plano Police Detectives and Plano Fire Marshals began a joint investigation as to the cause of the explosion. Based on the investigation, this incident appears to be isolated and there are no indications of any threats to the community, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

After initially using explosives-sniffing dogs to rule out foul play, investigators now believe that the explosion may have been intentional. WFAA is working to find out more on what made investigators reverse course. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not yet publicly released any information on where the gas leak may have been inside the home. Efforts to investigate have been hindered, however, due to the severe damage to the home.

Plano fire officials said that one person was inside the home when the explosion happened, and the person was pulled from the rubble.

The other five people - two adults and three children ages 3, 6, and 10 - were a family that lived next door. The children have since been released from the hospital. The Jagielskis had only been in their Plano home for less than two months before the explosion next door occurred.

Mae Reedy, a close family friend, told WFAA Jennifer Jagielski was with her son in the master bedroom when the explosion occurred. The mother of three was in a position to shield her son from the onslaught of glass and debris.