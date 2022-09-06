Planning a road trip? A few minutes on a fuel-saving app 'can save you $10 to $20'

"It’s a pretty dramatic savings if you really stick your mind to it," said Patrick De Haan of the GasBuddy app used in conjunction with conservative driving habits.

HOUSTON — Gas prices continue to set records as the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded continues to climb.

AAA Texas reported Thursday that the statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

“That price is the highest average price AAA has ever tracked for Texas,” wrote a spokesperson in a news release Thursday morning.

“So it’s going to be a bumpy, very expensive summer,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

With rising prices and inflated costs of other consumer goods, more people are tapping into apps like GasBuddy, a popular fuel savings platform.

On the free app, which can be downloaded onto an Apple and Android device, users can search gas prices in their immediate area.

“I think prices will remain north of $4 a gallon for most of the summer,” said De Haan. “The real dire situation is that if we do see a major hurricane, that could push us well over $5 in Houston and that could push the national average closer to $6.”

From your computer, you can plan your next road trip on GasBuddy’s website. Enter your locations and the details of your vehicle, “and see all the gas prices along your route.”

Today, a round trip from Houston to San Antonio in my 2017 Kia Sportage will cost $60.18.

GasBuddy even lists the cheapest gas stations to pull into and how much fuel you should buy at each gas station.

“So it routes your trip very economically and it can save you $10 to $20. Depending on how far you’re driving,” said De Haan.

To route the most ‘fuel-efficient’ trip that includes fewer hills, less traffic and constant speed.

“Google allows you to add various stops and you can route them most efficiently," said De Haan.

In the Google Maps app, start driving directions for your next stop. Then tap the 3 dots in the upper right corner. That’s how you can adjust your settings. Tap on ‘route options’ and turn on the permission for ‘prefer fuel-efficient routes.”

The Waze app can also help you search for cheap gas between your starting point and destination.