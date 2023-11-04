There were two men in the aircraft and, officials say they were treated at the scene.

TERRELL, Texas — A small North Texas plane had what looks to be an unorthodox landing Tuesday afternoon, according to local officials.

The Terrell Fire Department responded to a reported small plane accident at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Terrell Municipal Airport. Firefighters arrived to find a small plane (Cessna 172) that was upside down in the medium between the two runways.

In video captured from above soon after the incident, you can see about 11 to 12 people standing around the plane while it remains upside down near one of the runways.

There were two men in the aircraft and, officials say they were treated at the scene. The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time but the FAA has been notified.

As of Tuesday evening, the status of these two is unknown.