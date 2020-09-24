A spokesman for DPS said two males were killed when their hang glider crashed on I-14 in Harker Heights, Texas.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people were killed when their hang glider crashed on I-14 Thursday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Washko said the victims were male but he did not give their ages. They were taken to Seton Hospital right across the street from where it happened. Washko said they were both pronounced dead just before noon.

Washko identified the hang glider as a Quicksilver MX2 Ultra Light.

The hang glider went down just after 11 a.m. It happened near MLK Blvd. The eastbound exit to Rosewood Dr. was closed.

Killeen police initially reported a plane had crashed but during a 6 News Facebook live report, a Harker Heights police officer said it was actually a hang glider

This story will be updated.

I-14 Hang Glider crash Harker Heights police said a hang glider crashed on I-14 just after 11 a.m. Story: https://www.kcentv.com/article/news/local/plane-crash-reported-off-i-14-near-harker-heights/500-fdd98dae-c11e-4cad-a787-19af0c936687 Posted by KCEN TV on Thursday, September 24, 2020