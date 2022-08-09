x
Texas News

Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas

The pilot survived the crash and was quickly rescued and taken to shore for treatment. The extent of that pilot's injuries is not known at this time.
Credit: Google Maps

LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to help after multiple fires ignited in the Corrigan, Texas area. They mobilized several planes to help with the firefighting efforts.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that while it doesn't own any firefighting planes itself, it uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

