CVS, Walgreens, other Texas pharmacies hiring people to help with COVID-19 vaccines

There are hundreds of job openings and some of them don’t require a college degree.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re looking for a job, pharmacies across Texas are hiring. They need extra manpower to help with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many positions, including pharmacy technicians, don’t require a college degree but do involve some training and licensing. After taking classes online or in person, you must pass a test from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Health Career Association.

All pharmacy techs must also clear a background check.

“Pharmacy tech is really the entree into healthcare for a lot of people,” said Jeffrey Lackey, vice president of talent acquisition at CVS Health.

They provide support so pharmacists can focus more on patient consultation.

“That support system needs to grow,” said CVS Health District Leader John Fratamico. “I think the people piece is the most important piece.”

CVS has 28-hundred jobs open in Texas.

Walgreens pharmacy has another 12-hundred jobs available.



Depending on the job, some companies are offering extra hazard pay as an incentive.

“We're calling it hero pay for the folks going in the long-term care facilities,” Lackey explained.

Store pharmacies, like H-E-B, Kroger and Walmart, are also hiring.

"As the largest privately-owned employer in Texas, we’re always looking to hire great talent," said Tamra K. Jones,Public Affairs Manager for the H-E-B Central Texas Region.

Elliott Lozano is a CVS pharmacy tech and he says his duties have evolved because of COVID.

“In the past, there was really heavy on filling prescriptions. But now, in the midst of the pandemic, we're really involved, you know, on the front line," Lozano said.

He's in college studying to be a doctor, but plans to stay with CVS through the pandemic.