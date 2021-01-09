Community members concerned about new permitless carry law in Texas

Texans of legal age can now carry guns without a permit but the weapon must be concealed or in a holster. The new law has some community members worried.

HOUSTON — Under the new law, Texans of legal age can now carry guns without a permit but the weapon must be concealed or in a holster.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia led a discussion Wednesday on the concerns surrounding the new law. The panel consisted of law enforcement officials and domestic violence advocates, among others.

"And now, the good ole' Wild West is back with us again," Garcia said.

Angelica Halphen's 18-year-old son was killed in a road rage incident on Halloween in 2019. She said her son, Harrison, was driving a friend home when he was shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died days later.

"They got into an altercation with another young man ... lost his temper earlier with a bunch of trick-or-treaters ... shot my son in the head," she said.

She said the shooter had no experience with guns.

"Who was not a criminal. Lived with mom and his sister. He bought the gun legally but he had no training and he wasn’t mature enough. So, that's my concern," she said. "This is not a statistic. This is a person. When he died, I died, and I fight every day. I resigned from HISD after 29 years. I fight to get up in the morning."

Halphen and others in the community said they fear guns will fall into the wrong hands.

"Untrained and potentially dangerous individuals ... will be able to openly carry weapons in our community," Garcia said.

Law enforcement officials want people to make sure they understand the law before doing anything that could put themselves or others in danger.

"Make sure you that you understand the law and make sure you get trained to use that weapon," a Harris County Sheriff's Office representative said.

The new law says that if the gun is not concealed, it must be in a holster.

Law enforcement officials said gun owners need to properly secure their weapons and keep them out of their cars in order to keep them out of the hands of criminals.

"You need to understand what you are doing so the right decision is made instead of the wrong decision," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.