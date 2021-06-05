Comfort Café suggests $10 per meal to help pay for their non-profit that helps people in recovery, and they got $400 for two dishes on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Comfort Café relies on the generosity of their customers to help people who are struggling with addiction, and the pay-what-you-can restaurant got a generous contribution over the weekend.

They posted a photo of a bill that included a stuffed waffle, corn beef hash, and a poached egg, and thanked the two customers who left $400 for the meal.

Sooo grateful to our customers!!! Thank you Elizabeth and Valerie ! You truly are a blessing ! ♥️♥️♥️😇😇😇 Posted by Comfort Café San Antonio on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Our Marvin Hurst can attest to the deliciousness of the menu, which does not contain set prices. They recommend $10 per meal, and they're only open Friday through Sunday because the owners and workers spend the week conducting treatment and helping people battling addiction. The workers are people who are in recovery themselves.

"It's a treatment community where people in recovery are helping people in recovery," said Rosie Lopez, the founder of the company and somebody who was once homeless due to addiction.