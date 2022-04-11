Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes

One tornado was reported near Paris and Powderly in Lamar County, while another was reported near Miller Grove and Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County

Example video title will go here for this video

PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area.

Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.

The second wave of storms moved through Downtown Dallas quickly just before 5 p.m. and cleared out of the city by 6:30 p.m. But, these storms brought tornadoes to several places in Northeast Texas.

One tornado was reported near Paris and Powderly in Lamar County, while another was reported near Miller Grove and Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County. Both tornadoes are reported to have caused extensive damage.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: a large, and dangerous tornado was located near Cumby and is moving toward you. Considerable damage is possible and you need to seek shelter NOW. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/YSoCENZpCx — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) November 4, 2022

No injuries have been reported as of Friday evening.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Lamar County for those impacted by the storms and tornado near Paris, Powderly and Sumner.

The shelter is located at Lamar Church of Christ at 3535 Lamar Avenue in Paris, Texas, 75460.