Officials say one person suffered traumatic injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in February 2020.

Austin officials are responding to reports of a paraglider crash on Monday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics and firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Plaza on the Lake around 7:22 a.m.

Medics on scene said the crash involved a powered paraglider. One patient has traumatic injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.