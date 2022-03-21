2 young Texas girls abducted, prompting AMBER Alert early Monday, officials say

The AMBER Alert, issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, named Logan Reagan, 28, as the suspect in the girls' disappearance.

PAMPA, Texas — Authorities issued an AMBER Alert for two young children who were believed to be abducted in the Texas Panhandle, officials said early Monday.

Rylee Reagan, 7, and Emilee Reagan, 2, were last seen 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Pampa, a small town northeast of Amarillo, according to an AMBER Alert issued about 3 a.m. Monday.

The AMBER Alert, issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, named Logan Reagan, 28, as the suspect in the girls' disappearance.

Authorities said Logan Reagan was last seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup truck. His license plate number was unknown.

Authorities said the missing girls were believed to be "in grave or immediate danger," according to the alert. They did not say if or how Logan Reagan is related to the girls.

Rylee Reagan was last seen wearing a light-color tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray "Hey Dude" shoes with leopard print. Emilee Reagan was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants and orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Authorities described Logan Reagan, who is white, as about six feet, one inch tall and about 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.

More information was not yet available early Monday morning.

Here was the AMBER Alert flier issued Monday:

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Emilee Reagan and Rylee Reagan from Pampa, TX, on 03/21/2022, TX plate Unknown. pic.twitter.com/Q4TzPduKJN — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 21, 2022