DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one person in the hospital. The collision occurred around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of S Riverfront Boulevard.

According to officers on scene, the vehicle struck a street pole in the area and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but police say the victim may survive.

The north and southbound lanes of the Interstate 30 Frontage roads near the Riverfront Boulevard exit are blocked at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

