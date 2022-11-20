Officials with Santa's Wonderland, a Christmas theme park in College Station, said its bus driver, Calvin Hill, was seriously injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One person is dead and two others have serious injuries after a vehicle going the wrong way on a Texas highway slammed into a popular Christmas theme park's shuttle bus.

Officials with Santa's Wonderland, a theme park in College Station that dubs itself the "biggest Christmas attraction in Texas," said on Sunday that the crash happened late Saturday on Highway 6, near Post Oak Mall.

KBTX reported the driver of the SUV going the wrong way died in the crash and that a passenger in that vehicle was seriously injured.

In a Facebook post, Santa's Wonderland said the bus driver, Calvin Hill, was rescued by College Station police but also suffered serious injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families affected by this enormous tragedy," the park said in a statement. "... Our entire Santa's Wonderland family is praying for Calvin."

According to the Santa's Wonderland website, it offers free shuttle bus pick-up and drop-off at Post Oak Mall, which is about 10 miles from the park.

KBTX reported there were two other people onboard the bus at the time, but they were not seriously injured.